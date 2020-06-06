Valencia ready to extend Alessandro Florenzi’s loan and express interest in permanent deal

Roma and Valencia are close to coming to an agreement over extending the loan of Alessando Florenzi, according to a report on the website of Gianluca Di Marzio.

The transfer guru explains that Florenzi, who only arrived in Valencia in January and didn’t play a huge amount, will likely stay to see out at least this season with Albert Celades’ team.

They are also apparently considering making the deal permanent, despite not playing a huge amount in Spain so far due to injury and suspension.

The winger left his boyhood club only because he wasn’t playing enough, so clearly falling out of favour at Valencia too is a pretty bad situation.

However given he wouldn’t even be able to be registered and play again in Serie A this season, he might as well stick around with Los Che and see if he can make more of an impact after this enforced three month break.

He’s certainly got the quality, and might end up being one of the players who end up benefiting from what is effectively a total football restart.