Stefan Savic’s agent denies Atletico Madrid exit talk

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic will not be leaving the club this summer, according to his representative Zarko Pelicic.

The Montenegrin international has suffered a frustrating run of minor injuries this season, with just 14 La Liga starts in 2019-20.

This has forced Diego Simeone to alternate his centre back options, with Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso and Savic rotating as Felipe Monteiro’s regular partner.

Savic returned to the starting XI at the start of 2020, and Pelicic is confident his reestablishment into the team will continue as the domestic season resumes next month.

As per reports from Marca, Pelicic believes his client will complete his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, which expires in June 2023, and any potential exit talk is just media speculation.

The former Manchester City man has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho reportedly lining him up as a replacement for Belgian international Jan Vertonghen.