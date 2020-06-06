Ronald Koeman confirms contact over Barcelona job

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed the club contacted him over their vacant manager’s role back in January.

La Blaugrana dismissed former boss Ernesto Valverde on January 13, before appointing Quique Setien just 48 hours later.

However, Koeman was rumoured to be on the shortlist to replace Valverde, but the former defender has revealed his commitment to La Oranje blocked the deal.

“I had a call from Barcelona, but I wanted to keep my word and manage the Netherlands in the European Championship,” he told an interview with Catalunya Radio, reported via Marca.

“I have the possibility to leave after the tournament, but now is not the time to think about that.

“Everyone knows it’s my dream to manage Barcelona, and I hope to have another chance in future.”

Koeman has an additional clause in his deal with the KNVB, allowing him to leave for Barcelona, before next summer’s rearranged tournament.

If he does remain with the Dutch squad after the competition, his deal expires in December 2022.

Setien signed a two and a half year deal on his arrival in Catalonia, but he could be under real pressure, if he is unable to secure a major European title during his time at the club.