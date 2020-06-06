Rodrigo Moreno sets Champions League target with Valencia

Valencia star Rodrigo Moreno is confident the club can secure an all important Champions League qualification spot in the coming weeks.

The Spanish international has struggled for goals in 2019-20, with just two league goals in 17 La Liga appearances this season.

However, the 29-year old told an interview with TVE, reported via Marca, he is determined to turn his form around as the campaign resumes next month.

“I feel very comfortable here in Valencia. I cannot wait for the season to restart, and I want to play my part.

“Our main objective is to be in the Top Four and reach the Champions League, that is where we want to be.”

Moreno’s comments indicate he is likely to stay with Albert Celades’ side this summer, despite being linked with a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants were reportedly willing to pay his €80m release clause at the Estadio Mestalla, but opted against a deal at the last minute, in favour of Leganes’ Martin Braithwaite.

Los Che, are currently in 7th, and they face a difficult end of season run of games, with trips to Real Madrid and rivals Villarreal and a final day clash with Sevilla.