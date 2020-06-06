Montpellier rule out Luca Zidane summer move

Ligue 1 side Montpellier will not be making a move for Real Madrid goal keeper Luca Zidane this summer.

The French club have been linked an offer with the 21-year old, who is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in June.

However, club president Laurent Nicollin has dismissed these rumours, indicating they are on the hunt for a more experienced option at the Stade de la Mosson.

“Sign Luca Zidane? No, we are looking for a No.1 option,” as per reports from Marca.

“It was his agent that contacted us, not the other way around.”

Zidane is unlikely to be offered a new contract in Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube and Andriy Lunin ahead of him in the pecking order.

Current loan club Racing Santander are not in a position to offer a deal, due to their struggles in the Segunda Division this season.

Racing are set to be relegated to the Spanish third tier, and their wage budget will be significantly reduced as a result.