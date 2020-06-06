Luis Suarez passed fit for Real Mallorca clash

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been passed fit to face Real Mallorca next weekend, 146 days after undergoing knee surgery.

The Uruguayan international went under the knife in January, due to a persistent knee problem, and was expected to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the three month suspension of La Liga has allowed the former Liverpool striker to return for their end of season run in.

According to reports from Diario AS, the 33-year old is now fully fit, and will be included in Quique Setien’s squad for the trip to the Balearics on June 13.

Suarez’s return will be controversial, after the Catalan giants were granted emergency permission to sign Martin Braithwaite, due to long terms injuries for him and Ousmane Dembele.

Lionel Messi is also back in full training after suffering a injury scare last week.

However, French international Dembele is not expected to feature again in 2019-20, after suffering a setback in his own recovery from a thigh injury.