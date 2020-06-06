Jonathan Barnett: Saul Niguez is already at a big club in Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez has no need to leave Atletico Madrid for a ‘big club’, as Los Rojiblancos can satisfy his ambitions, according to his agent.

The 25-year old has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona, despite having a €130m clause in his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, despite growing rumours, his agent Jonathan Barnett, claims he has no intention of leaving Madrid.

“Every good player is linked with other clubs, and some agents create these stories,” he told an interview with Sport Witness.

“Saul is a very good player, but he is already at a big club. He has a very good relationship with Atletico, and with their fans.”

Barnett – who also represents Real Madrid star Gareth Bale – claimed the rumours of a summer exit for Niguez are exaggerated media speculation.

His current deal with Diego Simeone’s side runs until 2026, with the option to increase his exit clause to €200m next year.

The Spanish international created a social media storm last week after hinting he could be on the verge of a move away from the Spanish capital.

However, his ‘new club’ announcement was confirmed as an ownership project of the newly formed Costa Club City, in his native Elche.