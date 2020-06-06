Javi Martinez open to future Athletic Bilbao return

Former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Javi Martinez has opened the door to a potential return from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Spanish international is out of contract at the Allianz Arena next summer, and talks on a new deal are yet to yield an extension.

The 31-year old has won seven league titles after swapping the Basque Country for Bavaria in 2012, but he told a wide ranging interview with Marca he is open to the potential of leaving next summer.

“My contract ends in 2021, and I will sit down with the club and talk, but anything is possible.

“I do not rule out anything, including playing in Australia, the US or returning to Spain.

“I had six incredible years in Bilbao, and the option (to return) is definitely there.”

Bilbao are set for a summer of key departures, after club legend Aritz Aduriz confirmed his retirement in May.

Veteran pair Mikel San Jose and Benat Etxebarria will also leave when their respective contracts expire in June.

Boss Gaizka Garitano will be building for the future in the coming months, but a move for Martinez could be a possibility, as he looks to add experience to his squad for the 2020-21 campaign.