Imanol Alguacil: Martin Odegaard would benefit from another year at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is confident loan star Martin Odegaard will remain at the club for the 2020-21 season.

Norwegian international Odegaard has impressed for the Basque club this season, with seven goals in all competitions, as part of their run to the Copa del Rey final.

Odegaard has been linked with an early return to Madrid this summer, with Los Blancos retaining an option to end his loan 12 months early.

However, despite the lure of a return to the Spanish capital, Alguacil believes it would serve Odegaard’s development better to stay at the Anoeta Stadium.

“Martin has given us a lot this year, and both parties are super happy with him, that is clear,” he told an interview COPE, reported via Marca.

“The situation does not worry me, and we are excited to end the season strongly and play in big competitions next year.

“Martin is very happy here, and he knows it’s been a season of growth. After another year here, he would be more prepared to take another great leap.”

Zidane is rumoured to be strongly considering a recall for the 21-year old early, despite not being able to guarantee him a first team role in 2020-21.

Experienced trio Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric remain key for the French boss, with Isco also in line to remain at the club.

Sociedad are set for a tight battle to secure a return to Champions League in 2020-21, with five clubs fighting for two spots ahead of the end of season run in.