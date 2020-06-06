Barcelona La Liga

(Image) Leo Messi trains alone at Nou Camp to ease injury fears

La Liga kicks off next week, and the excitement has been building steadily for some time now.

One player everyone (except perhaps Real Madrid fans) is looking forward to seeing is Leo Messi, although injury worries in the last couple of days have made the idea that he doesn’t stat against Mallorca next weekend a real possibility.

The front page of Diario Sport today insisted that he would likely be fit to play however, and that news was boosted by images of him working – albeit alone – in a training session today at the Nou Camp.

You can see the picture of the Barcelona star training in the Tweet embedded here:

