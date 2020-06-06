Gareth Bale misses Real Madrid training match

Gareth Bale was the key absentee from Real Madrid training, as Zinedine Zidane’s side stepped up their return to La Liga action this weekend.

Los Blancos returned to full training at the start of last week, ahead of their first game back at home to Eibar on June 14.

However, the big news from their session and intra-squad friendly was the absence of Bale.

The Welsh international is not thought to be an injury doubt for the clash with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, with reports from Marca claiming it is a precautionary measure from Zidane.

The game ended as a 2-2 draw, was also a trial run for the club’s Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, which will host Real Madrid’s games for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

La Liga have granted Los Blancos permission to play at the 4,500 capacity seater stadium, which is home to their youth team sides.

The Santiago Bernabeu is currently unavailable for matches, due to a large scale redevelopment project.