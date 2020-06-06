Barcelona’s Juan Miranda linked with Real Betis return

Barcelona defender Juan Miranda could return to boyhood club Real Betis ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Spanish U21 international joined Bundesliga giants Schalke 04 on a two year loan at the start of the current campaign.

However, he has struggled to make an impact in Germany in the last 12 months, with just five appearances in 2019-20.

Barcelona are considering an early recall for the 20-year old, in order to settle his future at the club.

He is out of contract at the Camp Nou in June 2021, and with his first team path blocked by Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo, he could leave.

Miranda came through the youth ranks at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, before a move to Barcelona in 2017.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, they are keen to bring him back to the club as back up to Alex Moreno, if Emerson heads to Barcelona.

Real Betis are not the only club rumoured to be tracking him, with Borussia Monchengladbach, PSV, Porto and Juventus also linked with a bid.