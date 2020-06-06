Barcelona ‘reject’ €100m Ansu Fati bid

Barcelona have reportedly turned down a shock €100m bid from a unnamed rival club for teenage superstar striker Ansu Fati.

According to reports from Diario Sport, club president Josep Bartomeu acknowledged an offer for the teenager during a virtual board meeting earlier this week.

The rumoured bid was immediately rejected by Bartomeu however, who confirmed the club have no intention of selling the Spanish U21 international in the near future.

The 17-year old forward agreed a new contract at the Camp Nou less than 12 months ago, with his current deal expiring in 2023, with La Blaugrana retaining the option of extending it until 2025.

Fati burst onto the scene at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, becoming the club’s youngest ever goal scorer back in August 2019.

He has continued to play an important first team role, under both Ernesto Valverde and new boss Quique Setien, with 24 appearances and five goals in all competitions in 2019-20.