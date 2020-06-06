Athletic Bilbao want Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Odriozola

Athletic Bilbao could offer Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola a route back into La Liga, with a summer return to the Basque Country.

The Spanish international came through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad, before moving onto Real Madrid in July 2018.

However, he has struggled to nail down a first team spot in the Spanish capital, with Zinedine Zidane agreeing to a six month loan at Bayern Munich in January.

The German side are unlikely to make the deal permanent, and with his chances limited at the Santiago Bernabeu due to the return of Achraf Hakimi, he has been linked with a move away.

According to reports from OK Diario, Gaizka Garitano has now identified the 24-year old as a potential option to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Veteran Ander Capa is Garitano’s first choice at right back, with Odriozola in line to challenge Oscar De Marcos as back up.