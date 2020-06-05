Villarreal to broadcast fans in empty stadiums

Villarreal will broadcast videos and messages from fans inside their stadium to combat matches being played behind closed doors in La Liga.

The details are outlined by a report in Cadena Cope, which claims that the club will encourage fans to record video messages that will be broadcast into the stadium through their scoreboard.

Furthermore, the public address system in the club’s Estadio Ceramica will also play out audio messages sent in by fans to help encourage their players.

It follows on from a report earlier on Friday in Marca that La Liga will give TV viewers the option of watching matches with a virtual crowd and pre-recorded atmosphere.

Simulated images of crowds will be taken from computer game FIFA 20 and inserted into the empty stands to give the appearance of packed stadiums, which will then be supplemented by pre-recorded audio to provide atmosphere.

La Liga is set to return on 11 June after a three-month break, with 11 rounds of action remaining in the season.

