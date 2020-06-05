(Video) David Villa’s 25 goals from glorious La Liga career

David Villa is just one of those players that everyone loves.

A nice guy and a brilliant striker, Villa was superb for so many years in La Liga and for Spain, and made himself extremely popular along the way.

It wasn’t just as a nice bloke that he won plaudits however. He was a deadly goalscorer for Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona among the top teams, earning himself great credit with fans up and down the country.

La Liga collected his top 25 goals into one super clip, which really gives you a sense of the kind of instinctive, last man finisher he was.

You can see the full rundown in the video embedded here:

—

