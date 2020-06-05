Valencia move for Cologne defender Jorge Mere

Valencia are tipped to secure the loan signing of defender Jorge Mere from Cologne this summer, according to a report in Marca.

It is said the role of Los Che boss Albert Celades – who coached the defender for Spain’s Under-21 side – will be vital in securing the deal.

Now aged 23, Mere was a squad member in La Roja’s Under-21 European title last year but he has fallen from prominence at club level.

He moved to Germany in the summer of 2017 in a reported €7m deal from Sporting Gijon, for whom he had made 56 appearances in La Liga.

Cologne were relegated from the Bundesliga in Mere’s debut season at the club but despite helping them earn promotion last campaign, he has started just five league matches this time round.

It is said that Valencia could secure a loan deal with a €4m option to buy – his availability, youth and trust from Celades is the combination likely to secure the deal.

Club captain Ezequiel Garay is set to leave the Mestalla on a free this summer.

______________________________________________________________________

