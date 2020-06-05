Valencia line up for second shot at transfer for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta was one of the hottest South American prospects to make the move to Europe a few years ago, but as is so often the case at AC Milan, it hasn’t worked out for the Brazilian.

The Italian side now don’t seem that interested in keeping him around, providing La Liga clubs with a chance to take a punt on the former Flamengo man themselves.

According to El Desmarque, they tried to sign him back in 2017, only to eventually lose out to Milan, but still maintain an interest in the attacking midfielder.

Valencia are looking to shrink their wage budget this summer, so signing him permanently could prove difficult. However a loan could suit both parties, with Los Che getting a good player and Paqueta getting a chance to shine a new league with a fresh start.

His big move to Europe seems to have come too early, but it’s also too soon to write him off entirely, and it’s easy to see why a team like Valencia is willing to take a risk on a potentially brilliant addition.

—

“Playing behind closed doors – for us – is not much different to the games being cancelled” – Which national coach said this about their own fans? Find out here.