Tottenham-target Loren Moron signs new Real Betis contract

Real Betis have confirmed the renewal of striker Loren Moron’s contract at the club through to the summer of 2024.

Loren’s previous contract at the Seville-based club had been due to expire, but this will add two furthers years to his commitment to the club.

The news was confirmed by the club on Friday with a social media post of Loren in their Benito Villamarin stadium stating that he was remaining.



It puts to bed rumours that he would be leaving the club – a recent report in La Razon claimed Tottenham were interested in signing the Spaniard while Serie A duo Napoli and Milan were also said to be monitoring the situation.

Earlier this week, Estadio Deportivo furthered reports from Cadena Ser that the new contract will include a €50m release clause.

The striker has scored 21 La Liga goals for Betis since making his senior debut in February 2018 and competes with Borja Iglesias as the main striker for the Andalusian side this season.

Indeed, Loren has often kept Iglesias out of the side this campaign due to his form – scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 29 outings.

