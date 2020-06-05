“The fans love him” – Roberto Carlos urges James Rodriguez to give Real Madrid one more shot

James Rodriguez faces a very uncertain future at Real Madrid.

For such a superbly talented player, and one who initially had such a great impact at in the Spanish capital, it’s sad to see how things have gone off the rails.

Initially falling out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane 4 seasons ago, Rodriguez spent two years at Bayern Munich on loan trying to recapture his early promise.

He then returned to Madrid for this season, but was once again unable to make an impact in a squad packed with talent.

He’s now looking like leaving again – if Los Blancos can find a buyer for him, but former Madrid man Roberto Carlos has urged him to wait for his chance:

“Zidane has a lot of respect for James,” Carlos assured the world in quotes on Blu Radio that were then picked up by Goal.com.

“He makes lots of rotations and whenever James comes on he always does well.

“The most important thing now is that he keeps on training as well as he has been and that he maintains the confidence he has in himself.

“The fans love him.

“To tell you the truth, I care for him and, whenever I see him, I give him a big hug. He has done so much for this club and even more for his country.”

This is all true, but one wonders how wise it is to continue being patient. He continues to get a decent amount of game time, but he hasn’t been a key player at club level since about 2016, and that’s a great disappointment for a talent that pure.

Even if it requires stepping down a level, James would do well to move somewhere where he can be a key player.

