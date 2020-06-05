Suso a major doubt for Seville derby with ankle issue

Sevilla midfielder Suso is being “wrapped in cotton wool” for the derby against Real Betis, according to Estadio Deportivo tonight.

The Seville derby opens up the new La Liga season on the 11th, and the much anticipated and hotly contested game may well be without one of its most creative and entertaining players.

The attacking midfielder’s ankle has been bothering him since the start of the week, and it now looks touch and go whether he will be fit for Julen Lopetegui’s team.

He missed the training game today, and will be struggling to be match fir for the league’s curtain raising fixture. It’s not serious, and he would certainly return for his side’s next match, but he might just miss the most awaited game of the season so far.

Betis fans will be delighted by the news that one of their rivals’ star players is possible missing, while fans of the team playing at home next Thursday will be praying for a miraculous recovery.

