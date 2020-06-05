Real Madrid’s Odegaard set to stay at Real Sociedad next season

Martin Odegaard is likely to stay at Real Sociedad next season as he senses that he would not yet be a regular for Real Madrid.

That is according to the front page of Friday’s edition of Marca, which claims that the player is prioritising first-team football next season but it is claimed that La Real are ‘restless’ over the situation.

The Norway international has starred during this campaign for La Real after joining them on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos – scoring seven goals for the Basque club to date.

It has been reported that should Madrid wish to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Anoeta, they would have to pay the Basque club a €4m compensation package.

A report from April in Noticias de Gipuzkoa claims that the midfielder informed his parent club that he is happy in San Sebastian and wants to complete the remainder of the agreed loan spell.

The report highlights how the Basque club’s president Jokin Aperribay himself has also been very calm and confident every time he has been asked about the subject of Odegaard’s future.

Odegaard looks set to have a bright future at the elite level of football.

______________________________________________________________________

“Playing behind closed doors – for us – is not much different to the games being cancelled.” – Find out who said this right here.