Luca Zidane leaving Real Madrid, to join Montpellier

Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane – son of Zinedine – will leave the club this month after 16 years and is set to join French side Montpellier.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at Racing Santander – who are at the foot of Spain’s second tier this season – and as outlined by Marca, Alain Miglaccio has already spoken to the Ligue 1 club regarding a deal.

Zidane has played just twice for the first team of Los Blancos – the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in May 2018 and in the side’s 3-2 home win over Huesca last season.

He has started 29 games for Racing Santander this season and is said to have the potential to be a regular in one of Europe’s elite leagues.

Zidane has been capped up to Under-19 level for the France national side – including winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2015 – while Diario Sport recently outlined how Algeria have spoken to him about switching international allegiance.

Former Real Sociedad shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli is currently Montpellier’s first-choice goalkeeper.

