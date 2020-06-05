La Liga matches to include virtual crowd images and noises

La Liga will combat the loss of atmosphere from games being staged behind closed doors with virtual images and sounds of fans.

The details are outlined by Marca, with crowd images from FIFA 20 to be inserted into the empty stands to give the appearance of packed stands, which will then be supplemented by recorded atmosphere noises which will be available as an audio option.

Broadcasters will offer TV viewers two options – the match as it is without fans and with no crowd noises, while the secondary option will be with the simulated audio and visual.

The top two divisions of Spanish football are scheduled to return after a three-month break with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on 11 June, with games being staged across 32 consecutive days and hopes to finish the campaign by late July.

La Liga are considering a range of plans to make up for the absence of fans in matches including broadcasting tweet and social media interactions of fans inside the stadium, with the arrangements outlined by Marca last month.

Tebas said during a videoconference: “Sometimes when we have seen games played behind closed doors, there is an echo and the horrible sight of empty stands.

“We are working on methods against this and there will be an interesting question of virtual advertising and having a stand with messages from Twitter that are shown during the game.”

