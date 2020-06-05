Ferran Torres won’t be drawn on future despite constant transfer links

Ferran Torres is one of the brightest prospects in La Liga at the moment, and as always that status as the hottest prospect around leads to a player being linked endlessly with other teams.

Numerous Premier League sides have been named in connection with the Valencia winger, but in an interview with Spanish magazine Club del Deportista, he played everything very straight, and refused to be drawn on the endless speculation about a potential transfer this summer.

“For young players, La Liga is the best league there is.It is helping me a lot and I am learning all the time. I think I have settled in Valencia and in the division.”

His focus was entirely on the club that has brought him up, as well it should be. He’s learning and developing there at a superb rate, and he would be crazy to throw that away before the time is right.

He’s always appeared to be a very mature player despite his age, and these words really show how true that is. One day he may be ready for a big move, but for now he still has a long way to go at Mestalla.

—

“Playing behind closed doors – for us – is not much different to the games being cancelled” – Which national coach said this about their own fans? Find out here.