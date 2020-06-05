Espanyol plan for fans in stadiums before end of season

Espanyol remain hopeful of fans returning to their matches before the end of the 2019/20 season, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

All matches in Spain are set to be played behind closed doors for the remainder of the campaign, following the advice of the health authorities in Spain.

However, there are said to be several clubs who are exploring the possibilities of allowing reduced capacities at their stadiums in order to comply with the social distancing measures across the country.

Espanyol are said to be hopeful of allowing one third of their RCDE Stadium capacity to be utilised, which could mean that between 12,000 and 15,000 spectators will be allowed to attend.

The Catalan club are said to be drawing up a protocol for their plans which will then be forwarded to the relevant authorities who may be opt to give it the green light.

Six of the club’s remaining 11 La Liga matches this campaign will be at their home – against Alaves, Levante, Real Madrid, Leganes, Eibar and Celta Vigo respectively.

