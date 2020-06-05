Chelsea forward Pedro decides to join Roma

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez has decided to join Roma when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer, report Diario Sport.

The 32-year-old has chosen the Italian capital ahead of interest from a host of other clubs with reported interest from La Liga trio Valencia, Real Betis and Sevilla.

Former Spain international Pedro moved to West London in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and has won a Premier League title at the club, alongside successes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Pedro is cited as saying by Diario AS last November: “I wish I could go back to Barcelona.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it is obvious that it is a possibility to return. I have always said so, but it is difficult.”

The Tenerife-born forward has been a fringe figure this campaign for Frank Lampard’s side but the boss is showing signs of giving more youth players a chance in the first-team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are high profile attacking examples of such a policy, alongside the inclusion of signing Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive from Ajax.

