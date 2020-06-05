Bild: Real Madrid make €80m offer for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

Real Madrid have made an offer of €80m for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and would allow him to stay in Germany next season, report Bild.

The front page of Marca on Sunday claimed both the German star and Madrid would require patience from both parties if the deal were to proceed.

That report outlined how there would be no room for the attacking midfielder in the bloated squad in the Spanish capital, with 37 players to be in their first-team squad next season when players return from loan.

Marca also claimed back in October that the German international was interesting Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Los Blancos.

Since the return of the Bundesliga last month, Havertz has netted five goals in four appearances to showcase his talents to a wider audience.

Havertz has won seven caps for the Germany senior team and is widely regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in world football.

