Barcelona’s Miranda set to continue Schalke stay

Barcelona defender Juan Miranda is set to continue at Schalke beyond this summer by extending his loan deal by a further season.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, which claims the left-back will stay in Gelsenkirchen in the hope of continuing his progress rather than returning to the Camp Nou in a back-up role.

The 20-year-old has featured in just seven matches this season – starting only three – and will not meet the minimum of 20 matches to trigger the automatic extension of the loan deal by a further season this summer.

The left-back made four first-team appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season including the Champions League group stage game at home to Tottenham in December 2018.

However, he did not feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana with Jordi Alba the club’s established left-back, while the club went on to sign Junior Firpo in the position last summer.

______________________________________________________________________

“Playing behind closed doors – for us – is not much different to the games being cancelled.” – Find out who said this right here.