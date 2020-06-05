Barcelona’s Griezmann confirms plans of MLS move

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he would like to end his career playing in the United States.

The 29-year-old has clarified that ending his playing career in MLS is an ‘objective’ for him and he plans to make the move after the next World Cup in 2022.

The France international has spent the entirety of his professional career playing in La Liga across Real Sociedad, Atletico de Madrid and now at the Camp Nou, while he has scored 199 goals across 495 appearances at club level.

“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective,” Griezmann told Los Angeles Times, as cited by Diario Sport. “After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.

“I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.

Griezmann has scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for the Blaugrana to date.

