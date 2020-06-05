Ander Herrera says he doesn’t see Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Real Madrid always have their eyes on the world’s best players, whether they can get them or not.

For years they watched and waited while Eden Hazard dominated the Premier League at Chelsea. Even while they had Cristiano Ronaldo, they wanted their next superstar.

Finally, they got their wish when Hazard arrived this summer. But no sooner was the Belgian in the door, then the rumours about Los Blancos wanting Kylian Mbappe began.

He might take some getting however, and former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera has scoffed at the idea that the France star will be moving to the Spanish capital anytime soon:

“PSG buys stars, it doesn’t sell them,” the Basque scoffed in quotes picked up by AS.

“The club is strong enough economically to keep both of them.”

Of course, what else is PSG midfielder going to stay? He’s gone to Paris to play with the wonderkid and win trophies, he’s hardly going to admit he thinks Mbappe is leaving now.

It does feel like a move is unlikely this summer – but in a year’s time, anything is possible. Just don’t tell Ander.

