Sevilla will move for Barcelona’s Rakitic at end of season

Sevilla will wait until the end of the season before making a move to sign out-of-favour midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona.

That is according to the front page of Thursday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, which claims Los Rojiblancos are likely to attempt to sign their former captain this summer.

The central midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer exit from the Blaugrana as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.

From April, the front page of Seville-based Estadio Deportivo, as cited by Diario Sport, reports how it is a case of ‘Sevilla or nothing’ for the central midfielder, who captained the club to the 2014 Europa League title.

The Croatian international’s deal runs out at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 and his preference is for a return to the Andalusian club, whom he captained to the Europa League title in 2014.

The player’s wife is a native of Seville – the two met when he joined the club from Schalke – and he believes his family will return to live in the city very soon.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 298 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

“My family’s future? We will go to live in Seville sooner or later, almost certainly,” Rakitic said last month, as cited by Marca.