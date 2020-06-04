Sergi Roberto would only leave Barcelona to play under Man City boss Guardiola

Sergi Roberto would only leave Barcelona for playing under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, reports El Mundo Deportivo.

The versatile midfielder debuted under Guardiola for the Blaugrana in the 2010/11 season and spent two campaigns under him in the first-team squad.

It follows on from a report in El Mundo Deportivo that claimed the English champions have made Barcelona aware of their interest in the player, but the latest updates suggest nothing has advanced from that original position.

It is said that City transfer chief Txiki Begiristain has led the interest with the blessing of Guardiola, although the report clarifies how any transfer would have to be a straight money deal.

The name arose between the two clubs in informal transfer talks between the two clubs, with full-backs Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo said to be possibly involved in a swap deal this summer.

28-year-old Sergi Roberto is under contract at the Camp Nou – where he has spent the entirety of his professional career – until 2022, with his contract set to enter a crucial period later this year.

He has made 274 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana and despite naturally being a central midfielder, has often been deployed at right-back ahead of Semedo in recent seasons.

Sergi Roberto has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.

