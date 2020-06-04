Schalke consider Real Madrid’s Raul Gonzalez as Wagner replacement

Schalke are considering the future of underfire boss David Wagner and Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez is on their shortlist of potential replacements.

Raul – who enjoyed a 20-year career at the top level – won his first title as a coach when the Juvenil B team won their league title last campaign and successfully completed his UEFA coaching badges, assuming managerial responsibilities at Madrid’s de facto reserve side, Castilla, this season.

Castilla – who play in Spain’s regionalised third tier – finished the Segunda B season in 7th as the league season was abandoned following the postponement of Spanish football in March following the coronavirus pandemic.

Raul has guided his side to 10 wins from 28 league games with 10 draws and eight defeats, while he has now been linked to the German club for whom he played after leaving Los Blancos.

A report from Sport Bild is highlighted by Diario AS outlined how Raul’s name is on the table at the German club.

Raul played in Madrid’s first team for 16 seasons, winning three European Cups, two Club World Cups, a European Super Cup, six league titles and four Copa del Rey crowns.

The Spaniard then joined Schalke in 2010, spending two seasons at the club and netting 40 goals in 98 appearances, winning the DFB-Pokal in 2011.

He has previously coached the club’s Cadete B and Juvenil B teams but could now be on a path to a high-profile role in the Bundesliga.

Schalke are winless in 11 Bundesliga games, picking up just three points in that run.

_______________________________________________________________________________

“You’ve got so many good young players in NZ, I don’t know how you do it. Actually I do, you’ve got three of the biggest academies in the world: Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.” – Find out who said this right here.