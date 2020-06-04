Real Madrid’s 2021 plan for signing Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid remain hopeful of signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho but Manchester United are favourites for the player.

That is according to Diario AS, who explain that Los Blancos are aware that the England international is out of their price range this summer and is more likely to choose a move to Old Trafford and a return to the Premier League.

The English winger is set to be one of the most in-demand players this summer and will command a sizable transfer fee, with Bild reporting last month that Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs interested.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted in March that the player would be leaving the Bundesliga club.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic exploded, we said that our desire was for him to stay, but in the end you have to accept the player’s preference,” Watzke wrote in Bild, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

The winger was part of the England side who won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and left City to join Dortmund the same summer for €8m.

It now appears his exit from the Bundesliga club may be accelerated, particularly in light of the recent arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this January.

Initially arriving as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for an initial €105m, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at the Bundesliga club and has scored 34 goals for Borussia’s first team, including 20 this campaign.

______________________________________________________________________

“You’ve got so many good young players in NZ, I don’t know how you do it. Actually I do, you’ve got three of the biggest academies in the world: Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.” – Find out who said this right here