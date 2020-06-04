Real Betis look to Argentine midfielder Cacciabue

Real Betis have reportedly lodged an offer of €3.5m for Newell’s Old Boys midfielder Jeronimo Cacciabue.

A report in La Razon outlines how Betis have lodged the offer for the 22-year-old deep-lying midfielder and say that he will be a replacement for Javi Garcia, who Estadio Deportivo report is likely to join promotion-challenging Almeria this summer.

Former Benfica and Manchester City midfielder Garcia has fallen from favour at the Seville-based club and the report outlines the strong relationship between the two Andalusian clubs, with Wilfried Kaptoum and Francis Guerrero both joining Almeria on loan deals from Los Verdiblancos recently.

Cacciabue has made 34 appearances for Argentine club Newell’s and it is said by the report that Betis have bettered a €2m offer from Serie A side Genoa to sign the player.

It is also suggested that William Carvalho faces an uncertain future at Betis and the club could be open to offers exceeding €30m for the Portugal international, with Tottenham, Monaco and Leicester among the clubs said to be interested.

