New Betis contract for Tottenham-target Loren Moron

Real Betis have agreed a contract extension with striker Loren Moron and a confirmation is expected at the end of the season.

The details are outlined in a report by Estadio Deportivo, who further on reports from Cadena Ser that a new deal is in place which will include a €50m release clause.

As outlined by a recent report in La Razon, Spurs are interested in signing the Spaniard while Serie A duo Napoli and Milan are also monitoring the situation.

Loren’s contract at the Seville-based club currently runs through to 2022, but Betis are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the player to add two years to that deal.

The striker has scored 21 La Liga goals for Betis since making his senior debut in February 2018 and competes with Borja Iglesias as the main striker for the Andalusian side this season.

Indeed, Loren has often kept Iglesias out of the side this campaign due to his form – scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 29 outings.

