Napoli dash Real Madrid hopes of signing Fabian Ruiz

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Fabian Ruiz this summer have been dashed by Napoli declaring the midfielder non-transferable.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines how the Italian club have ruled out an exit of the player, whom they value in excess of €100m.

The 24-year-old has been widely linked with a return to Spanish football, but his current club appear to be unwilling to enter any negotiations.

The central midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Italian side this campaign and is developing into one of the most highly-rated Spanish stars.

Interest from the Camp Nou is logical due to the uncertainty over the long-term futures of central midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets.

Fabian received his first senior Spain cap in June 2019 and has impressed in Serie A following a €30m transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2018.

It was in Seville where the midfielder first truly came to prominence, under the tutelage of Quique Setien, and Diario AS reported earlier this year the midfielder would be a dream for the now Barcelona boss at the Camp Nou.

However, for now it appears that the midfielder is staying in Italy.

