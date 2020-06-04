Monaco prepare huge offer for Real Sociedad defender Llorente

Monaco are preparing an offer of €40m for Real Sociedad central defender Diego Llorente, according to Diario AS.

The 26-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid and whilst there is a release clause in place, the Basque club are not said to be under any financial pressure to sell.

The fresh report adds that Monaco made a €25m bid on the final day of the January transfer window for the central defender, which was swiftly rejected by the Basque club.

In May, a report in the Liverpool Echo, via La Razon, claimed the player was on Liverpool’s shortlist and they would be willing to pay €45m for his signature.

But Monaco’s interest appears to be the most serious and it is driven by their boss Robert Moreno – formerly the Spain manager who had called the defender into his national squads.

Last summer, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claimed West Ham and Tottenham were among the clubs monitoring a transfer for Llorente while in November, LeicestershireLive claimed Leicester City had joined the race.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.

_______________________________________________________________________

“You’ve got so many good young players in NZ, I don’t know how you do it. Actually I do, you’ve got three of the biggest academies in the world: Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.” – Find out who said this right here.