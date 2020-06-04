Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona training on Friday

Lionel Messi will return to first-team training with Barcelona on Friday after two days of individual work in the gym.

Spanish radio stations Cadena Ser and Cadena Cope both outlined the news on Thursday evening to allay concerns that the Argentine star had an injury concern worse than first feared.

The 32-year-old did not train with his Blaugrana teammates on Wednesday or Thursday and has instead been working on an individual training programme in the club’s gym facilities, as highlighted by Diario Sport.

There had been fears that the Argentine star’s fitness issue may be worse than first feared and could have come at the worst possible time, with the club set to play their final 11 rounds of league action in a condensed timeframe.

Messi is the top scorer in La Liga this campaign with 19 goals to his name (averaging one goal per 99 minutes) and is five strikes clear of Karim Benzema (14) in second place.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the league’s summit ahead of La Liga returning next week.

______________________________________________________________________

