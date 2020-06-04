Barcelona remain keen on Arsenal star Aubameyang

Barcelona remain keen on signing Arsenal striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker is out of contract in 2021 so the North London club are likely to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer, with Real Madrid and the Catalan giants among the clubs who have been heavily linked.

El Mundo Deportivo say Inter’s Lautaro Martinez remains the club’s number one attacking target this summer but cite the Daily Mail as reporting the Gabonese star is their backup option should that move not come to fruition.

Aubameyang prolific for the club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 61 goals in 96 appearances.

In March, a report in Diario Sport claimed that the Gabonese star would be willing to force a move to the Camp Nou this summer and he looks increasingly likely to exit the North London club.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana met with the 30-year-old’s representatives back in January when they became aware of a long-term injury to Luis Suarez.

