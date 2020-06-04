Barcelona in control of Man City defender Garcia’s future

Barcelona are in control of the future of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who is out of contract at the club next summer.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, who say that the central defender is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the English champions, rather than the deal ending in 2022 as originally reported.

The report draws the parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

The 19-year-old arrived at City from the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2017 but despite defensive shortages at Pep Guardiola’s side, he has not enjoyed a lot of first-team action.

He has featured in just 11 games this season and started only twice in the Premier League, while he could prove to be a long-term successor to Pique at Barcelona.

This follows on from reports in ESPN, which claimed Barcelona’s initial enquiry had been rejected by the English champions, who plan to offer him a more prominent first-team role next season in the hope of agreeing a new contract.

