Barcelona have no transfer budget for summer window

Barcelona have no transfer budget for making new signings this summer following the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, report ESPN.

It is said that the Catalan giants have no transfer funds available in order to replenish their squad and they will only be able to spend fees that have been generated through player sales.

This is the first time that the Blaugrana are in the uncompromising position under the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has allocated a set budget upwards of €60m – in addition to income raised through transfers out – in order to sign new faces.

The club splashed out in the region of €250m last summer to land Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo and Neto, while Martin Braithwaite arrived in February from Leganes.

Francisco Trincao is due to arrive from Braga this summer having been signed in January while Brazilian teenager Gustavo Maia is reported to be close to joining in a €4.5m deal from Sao Paulo, but both players are untested at the top level.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is said to be the club’s primary transfer target this summer but his €111m release clause may prove to be unattainable, and the club may instead have to rely on player swap deals.

It has been said that Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is a key target but hopes of a direct swap with Arthur Melo have been scuppered by the Brazilian’s resistance to any such move.

There has been speculation that Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti may be players used in exchange deals with other clubs.

