Barcelona fears on Lionel Messi injury played down

Lionel Messi did not train with his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday, sparking concern that he was carrying an injury ahead of the resumption of La Liga.

However, a report in Diario Sport has played down fears of Blaugrana fans by clarifying that the 32-year-old has instead been working on an individual training programme in the club’s gym facilities.

They say that his absence from training with his teammates was part of the training plan devised by the coaching staff and there are no doubts that he will be fit to play against Real Mallorca when the Spanish top-flight resumes in just over a week from now.

There had been fears that the Argentine star’s fitness issue may be worse than first feared and could have come at the worst possible time, with the club set to play their final 11 rounds of league action in a condensed timeframe.

Messi is the top scorer in La Liga this campaign with 19 goals to his name (averaging one goal per 99 minutes) and is five strikes clear of Karim Benzema (14) in second place.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the league’s summit.

