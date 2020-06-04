Bale wants Real Madrid stay and does not eye Premier League return

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving Real Madrid nor returning to the Premier League, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said.

It follows a report last month in Marca that Newcastle United will make signing Bale their priority once their Saudi-backed takeover is processed next month.

A subsequent report in Marca stated that Madrid were desperate to sell the player this summer but are yet to receive any offers.

It is claimed that Los Blancos believe they can put the forward in the shop window in the remaining 11 matchdays of the campaign as they attempt to drum up interest in his signature.

But his agent Barnett has poured cold water on reports that the player – who has a further two years of contract in the Spanish capital – has any intention of moving on.

“As I’ve always said, he’s quite happy in Madrid,” Barnett told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“He has a very nice lifestyle. I don’t see why he doesn’t see his career out at Madrid probably,”

“It’s his life that he wants to lead. Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren.

“He’s won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup, but unfortunately he plays for Wales so some things are beyond him.

“So he’s won everything else, to come back and play [in the Premier League] would be unbelievable – a big thing.

“I don’t think he wants to do that at the moment. He’s quite happy to play at Real Madrid.”

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September.

