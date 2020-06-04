Atletico Madrid want Mallorca midfielder Baba as Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid have identified Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba as a potential replacement for his Ghanaian compatriot Thomas Partey.

That is according to an exclusive report in ghanasoccernet.com which claims the 24-year-old possesses the qualities and skillset Atleti demand for their midfield targets.

It highlights that Baba has impressed for Mallorca – who are back in the top-flight this season – across his 25 starts in La Liga and is one of the side’s most valuable players.

Born in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Baba moved to Spain at early age and joined Mallorca permanently in 2016 following a series of loan spells from Leganes.

Primarily a holding midfielder, Baba earned his first cap at international level last year.

Partey has been linked with an exit from Los Rojiblancos this summer, with a recent report in RMC Sport outlining interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the player although a report in The Guardian said that Atleti were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.

