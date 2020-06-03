Real Valladolid chase Brazilian teen star Ramon Ramos

La Liga side Real Valladolid are reportedly in the hunt for Flamengo’s teenage sensation Ramon Ramos this summer.

The 19-year old left back has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Brazilian giants, making five appearances in the 2020 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Those performances have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with Valladolid owner, and ex Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, hopeful of bringing him to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

According to reports from Globoesporte, via Marca, Valladolid will need to move quickly for the highly rated defender, with Getafe and Benfica also interested considering a bid.

Ramos is contracted to Jorge Jesus’ side until 2024, but an offer of €3.5m could be enough to secure a deal, if Valladolid can beat their rivals to a bid.

Under Ronaldo’s ownership, the club secured promotion back to the top flight in 2018, and the 43-year old will a fund a sizeable transfer budget for Sergio Gonzalez in the coming months.