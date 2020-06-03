Real Madrid reject Willian free transfer switch

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer this summer.

The Brazilian international looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, after rejecting the club’s offer of a two year extension to his expiring deal.

The ex Juventus man is rumoured to be requesting an additional year in order to sign, but the Blues are not willing to change their contract policy for players over 30.

Barcelona have been also linked with a move for the 31-year old, and their path has been cleared by Real Madrid’s apparent withdrawal from the race to sign him.

Reports from the Daily Mirror claim Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the player, but he is not in the market for a winger ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Totttenham are also tracking him, but both clubs could struggle to finance an offer if they fail to secure European qualification.