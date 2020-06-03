Real Madrid linked with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid could move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, if the Premier League side’s Champions League ban is upheld.

Pep Guardiola’s team are in line to be suspended from the next two seasons of Champions League competition due to a UEFA charge over alleged financial fair play (FFP) violations.

City are awaiting details of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), however, speculation is growing that their star players could leave, if their efforts are rejected.

England international Sterling has been linked with a sensational cross-city switch to Manchester United in recent days.

However, reports from the Independent claim Los Blancos are a more likely destination, if he opts to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The former Liverpool man has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital in the past, but with three years to go on his City contract, he could cost in the region of €125m.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are set to face City and Sterling in their rearranged Champions League last 16 second leg clash in August, with Guardiola’s side leading 2-1 from their first leg in Madrid.