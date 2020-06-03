PSG enter race for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

According to reports from RMC Sport, via Diario AS, the French side’s sporting director Leonardo has highlighted central midfield as a key are to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

PSG have also been linked with moves for Chelsea’s forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lazio star Sergei Milinkovic-Savic.

However, the French giants could now rival Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United for Ghanaian international Partey, if he declines Atletico’s offer of a new contract.

Partey is contracted to Diego Simeone’s side until 2023, but his current deal includes a release clause of €50m, which all interested clubs are willing to pay.

Talks continue between the club and Partey’s representatives, with the offer of an improved salary and an extension until 2026 on the table.

However, Atletico’s insistence on a new €100m exit clause rumoured to be causing friction, with the 26-year old requesting a fee closer to €70m.